Local vocal instructor named Assistant Director in LSU’s “Disney 100” Cabaret Performance

Local vocal instructor and Houma native Isabella Siddon has been named Assistant Director of LSU Musical Theatre Club’s upcoming “Disney 100” Cabaret Performance!

Siddon, a 2022 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and a current sophomore at Louisiana State University, has always had a great interest in musical theatre. “In high school was involved in Honors Choir and Vandebilt’s musical theatre program, as well as groups like SOLA, Thibodaux Playhouse, and more,” explained Siddon. “I knew I wanted to continue to study music, so I decided to pursue further education at LSU after I graduated high school.” Siddon is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree in Music, and is an LSU Music Premiere Scholarship Recipient, a Howard Nixon Music Scholarship Recipient, and an Ogden’s Honor College Member, as well as a member of LSU chorale, musical theatre, opera, and the Sigma Aloha Iota Music Fraternity. When Siddon is in Houma, she works as the primary vocal instructor at the Cournoyer Center for Music Performance.

Although Siddon has extensive experience in musical performance, she was excited to challenge herself and decided to pursue the role of Assistant Director in the LSU Musical Theatre Club’s “Disney 100,” a cabaret celebration of Disney’s centennial. “I have loved Disney my entire life, and when I heard they needed a directing team for our Disney Cabaret, I stepped forward,” said Siddon. “To be able to bring this magic that has filled my life to the stage has been such a privilege.” Siddon will not only be serving as Assistant Director, but will also be performing two songs in the show.

“It has definitely been challenging stepping into a directing role,” said Siddon. “I have definitely learned about all the hard work behind the scenes in a show while assistant directing– I have choreographed some numbers, taught some of the music, picked out some songs, made props, organized the costumes, and more. It is very challenging but rewarding work.” This special cabaret performance that Siddon has helped put together will span the entire 100 years of Disney, including some of Disney’s original songs in the first act, and going all the way up to present-day musical numbers.

The “Disney 100” Cabaret Performance will take place on October 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the School of Music Recital Hall in Baton Rouge. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. If you are unable to make it in person, the entire performance will be livestreamed via LSU Musical Theatre Club’s Facebook.

Congratulations to Isabella Siddon for her inaugural directing role, and be sure to tune in for this fantastic performance!