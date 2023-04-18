Local winterguard team places 5th in the world, makes Louisiana state history

Congratulations to the E.D. White Winterguard team for placing 5th in the world at the 2023 WGI World Championship in Dayton, Ohio this past week! The team scored their highest score ever, 93.835, ending their undefeated season on an incredibly impressive note.

“We have never advanced to the finals before, so we were making school history just by competing,” explained Head Coach Olivia Adamietz. “We competed against 122 teams in total and placed fifth, which is the highest placement that any winterguard team in Louisiana has ever gotten. It was an incredible experience and we are just so excited. There were so many emotions all weekend long performing for 1,500 fans, but we just feel so blessed to have been able to experience it.” Coach Adamietz continued to express how grateful she is for the girls, staff, and parents who made this possible, and how she can’t wait to see what the future holds for the team. Read more about E.D. White Winterguard’s accomplishments here. Congratulations to the E.D. White Winterguard Team for such an incredible end to their season!