Local woman is creating free “Knitted Knockers” for breast cancer survivors in the community

Community member Barbara Blake is working to bring the volunteer organization, Knitted Knockers, to the Thibodaux area! Through her volunteerism, Blake is creating “Knitted Knockers” for women who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies, or reconstruction. These soft, light, and flexible breast prosthetics are completely free of charge and offer a better alternative to implants for women battling breast cancer.

“My husband had Leukemia back in 2016/2017, and I used to crochet hats for him as he underwent chemotherapy,” explained Blake. “He passed away in June of 2017, but I continued crocheting caps to give away to other people as well. I began to wonder if there was something else I could do for those battling cancer– so I did some research, and came across this organization Knitted Knockers.” Blake began watching video tutorials online for how to properly knit these breast implants, and has been doing so ever since.

The Knitted Knockers that Blake makes are currently on display at Becky’s Beauty Shop in Chackbay, and anyone who wants or needs one can pick them up for free. “I’m definitely interested in expanding and having more people help me make these implants,” said Blake. “So we can give them to even more people in need in the community. These implants are a great option for women who want, or need, an alternative to the prosthetics.”

Blake explained that her work with Knitted Knockers has been very rewarding. “It is wonderful to make them and see them in development,” said Blake. “Knowing that they are helping people out there is a great feeling. It is such a neat concept, and another great way to be able to help people with cancer.” Blake said that she hopes to begin donating these implants directly to local cancer treatment and surgical centers.

If you are interested in volunteering for this organization, learning how to knit knockers, requesting a free implant, or simply learn more about the cause, please visit the official Knitted Knockers website.