Locally-owned online store The Wild J Boutique to open first location this February in Houma

Wild J Boutique, the popular online western store, will officially open their first location in Houma this February!

Locally-owned by Jordyn Lapeyrouse, the business owner has a passion for providing the those in Louisiana and across the country with high quality, beautiful western wear. “I am originally from Dallas, Texas, but moved here after I met my husband,” explained Lapeyrouse. “I was working as a dental assistant when I first came to Louisiana, but was let go right as COVID-19 began to get bad. I’ve always been obsessed with fashion, and as I was staying home with out six-month-old, my husband said, ‘why don’t you start your own boutique?’ And I initially thought it wouldn’t be possible.”

Despite reservations about opening a new business, Lapeyrouse decided to begin making homemade jewelry, particularly popular stamped rings, for friends and family. “As I got more into making this jewelry, I started messing around with a logo idea for a possible boutique,” said Lapeyrouse. “I sent my husband’s friend some logo ideas and he sent me one back that I knew was perfect. I knew I had to do this.”

Lapeyrouse opened the Wild J Boutique in the middle of COVID-19 as an online business, selling through various social media platforms and her website. As her handmade jewelry became more popular and began to sell quickly, Lapeyrouse expanded into blouses, sweaters, belts, pants, dresses, shoes, and more. “I remember feeling so happy once I started my business, because not only was I working, but I was finally being creative again,” said Lapeyrouse. “I was also able to stay home and raise my daughter, which made everything even better.”

Following three years of successful business, Lapeyrouse is preparing to open her first brick-and-mortar location at 649 Corporate Drive, Suite D, in Houma. The Wild J Boutique will officially open on February 24, 2024, and promises to provide a wide range of fantastic western wear for cowgirls in Houma.

“It’s so hard to believe I have come this far. I started this business on my father-in-law’s living room floor,” said Lapeyrouse. “I never thought it would turn out to be my actual career and what I am supposed to be doing.”

Customers can shop Lapeyrouse’s selection on her Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, or website before the store opens this February. For more information, please email support@thewildj.com or reach out via social media.