Lockport Lights Scavenger Hunt brings an element of fun to the family tradition

Hey Lockport friends! The fun begins tonight!

The Lockport Police are hosting the Lockport Christmas Scavenger Hunt! Take a look at the list below. Find the home at each address listed and look for the clue. Write your answer down on the sheet. On Sunday, December 18, bring your sheet to 617 Tenth Street to see Santa for pictures and a small gift.

It’s not a race so take your time and enjoy the decorations. Please remember, do not enter any yards. You have the entire week to find your answers.

If you are a host house, please remember to keep your lights/decorations on and out from at least 6-9PM from today throughout this Sunday.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hunting!!