Lockport Police Department Announces Virtual Talent Show & LPD Kids Club Logo Contest

The Lockport Police Department (LPD) has announced they are hosting a Virtual Talent Show and an LPD Kids Club Logo contest!

For the Virtual Talent Show, participants can record a video of their talents and submit it to LPDtalentshow@gmail.com starting now until Monday, May 2, 2022. LPD said in the announcement that videos can be anything ranging from cool tricks, dancing, singing, artwork, or any special talents!

Submissions must include the child’s name, age, and school in the email. Videos will be uploaded to the LPD Facebook page once the contest has ended and winners will receive a summer basket full of goodies. They advise that anyone can submit a video, but winners must either attend a Lockport school or live within town limits.

LPD also announced that LPD Kids Club needs a logo and is taking submissions. Original drawings with name and contact information must be submitted to LPDtalentshow@gmail.com. Participants also must submit a paper drawing if their art is selected or drop their drawing off at Lockport Police Department by Monday, May 2, 2022.

The logo will appear on the top of LPD Kids Club newsletters and should be black and white. One winner will receive a $25 Visa gift card.