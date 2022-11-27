We’ve all watched Clark Griswold cut down his own mammoth tree, deep in the frozen forrest. Did you know you can have a similar family experience right here in Louisiana, minus the six feet of snow?
Louisiana farmers grow thousands of Christmas trees, some only a few hours away from the bayou region. The The Southern Christmas Tree Association provides a list of Louisiana Christmas Tree farms where you can pick out and cut down your own tree.
The LSU Ag Center offers a few “know before you go” tips when it comes to cutting down your own family tree. Always call before you go. Many farms and lots can sell out of trees early in the season. You might want to bring cash as well.
Check out these Louisiana Christmas Tree Farms:
Grant Christmas Tree Farm & Syrup Mill, Grant, LA 318-637-3408
Hughes Christmas Tree Farm, Benton, LA 318-820-1593
Weaver’s Christmas Tree Farm, Shreveport, LA 318-636-6101
Windy Hills Farm, Ethel, LA 225-683-6828
Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm, Natchitoches, LA 318-357-0748
Saline Creek Christmas Tree Farm, LLC, Goldonna, LA 318-471-5025
Pepper Christmas Tree Farm, West Monroe, LA 318-387-5172
Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm, Calhoun, LA 318-557-0390
Curry Farms, Inc., Rayville, LA 318-728-6203
Country Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Covington, LA 985-260-0165
Shady Pond Tree Farm, LLC, Pearl River, LA 985-863-5569
Tiger Branch Christmas Trees, Covington, LA 985-893-5520
Brushy Branch Christmas Tree Farm, Loranger, LA 985-320-2124
Steele’s Christmas Tree Farm, Angie, LA 985-848-5133
Tassin Trees and Trimmings, Brusley, LA 225-955-8652