We’ve all watched Clark Griswold cut down his own mammoth tree, deep in the frozen forrest. Did you know you can have a similar family experience right here in Louisiana, minus the six feet of snow?

Louisiana farmers grow thousands of Christmas trees, some only a few hours away from the bayou region. The The Southern Christmas Tree Association provides a list of Louisiana Christmas Tree farms where you can pick out and cut down your own tree.

The LSU Ag Center offers a few “know before you go” tips when it comes to cutting down your own family tree. Always call before you go. Many farms and lots can sell out of trees early in the season. You might want to bring cash as well.

Check out these Louisiana Christmas Tree Farms:

Grant Christmas Tree Farm & Syrup Mill, Grant, LA 318-637-3408

Hughes Christmas Tree Farm, Benton, LA 318-820-1593

Weaver’s Christmas Tree Farm, Shreveport, LA 318-636-6101

Windy Hills Farm, Ethel, LA 225-683-6828

Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm, Natchitoches, LA 318-357-0748

Saline Creek Christmas Tree Farm, LLC, Goldonna, LA 318-471-5025

Pepper Christmas Tree Farm, West Monroe, LA 318-387-5172

Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm, Calhoun, LA 318-557-0390

Curry Farms, Inc., Rayville, LA 318-728-6203

Country Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Covington, LA 985-260-0165

Shady Pond Tree Farm, LLC, Pearl River, LA 985-863-5569

Tiger Branch Christmas Trees, Covington, LA 985-893-5520

Brushy Branch Christmas Tree Farm, Loranger, LA 985-320-2124

Steele’s Christmas Tree Farm, Angie, LA 985-848-5133

Tassin Trees and Trimmings, Brusley, LA 225-955-8652