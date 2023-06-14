Lorna and Company announces cast for summer musical “Oliver!”

Lorna and Company is excited to present their summer musical production, “Oliver!” The show will premiere at the Ellendale Country Club and will run throughout the month of August, 2023.

“This is a show that I have wanted to do for a long time,” said Lorna Gianelloni, Director and Owner of Lorna and Company. “It has phenomenal music that really stays with you and is a beautifully told tale.” The show “Oliver!” is based on the famous 1838 novel “Oliver Twist” by British author Charles Dickens, which follows the story of a young orphan boy through the hard streets of London. “Hollywood got a hold of this somewhat political novel, and turned it into a really fun, upbeat musical,” chuckled Gianelloni.

Gianelloni explained that anyone who comes to see “Oliver!” is in for a treat. “There is some really phenomenal talent in this show,” said Gianelloni. “It is mind-boggling to see the talent that these children have, and to hear how beautifully their voices harmonize with the adults in the play. It is just going to be such a fun evening for everyone. ” Read below for the scheduled performances of “Oliver!” coming to Ellendale Country Club:

Saturday, August 12, 2023: Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m.

Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023: Doors open 12:30 p.m, lunch served 1:00 p.m, show begins 2:00 p.m.

Doors open 12:30 p.m, lunch served 1:00 p.m, show begins 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023: Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m.

Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023: Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m.

Doors open 6:30 p.m, dinner served 7:00 p.m, show begins 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023: Doors open 12:30 p.m, lunch served 1:00 p.m, show begins 2:00 p.m.

OLIVER! CAST LIST

Oliver Twist …………………………..Beau Coddou

…………………………..Beau Coddou Fagin ……………………………………..Daniel Palmintier

……………………………………..Daniel Palmintier The Artful Dodger ………………Cooper Bennett

………………Cooper Bennett Bill Sikes ………………………………….Brice Valure

………………………………….Brice Valure Nancy ………………………………………Laura Hamilton

………………………………………Laura Hamilton Bet ……………………………………………..Catherine Clemons

……………………………………………..Catherine Clemons Mr. Bumble ……………………………..Larry Hyatt

……………………………..Larry Hyatt Mrs. Corney …………………………….Nicole Melancon

…………………………….Nicole Melancon Mr. Brownlow ………………………….Doug Holloway

………………………….Doug Holloway Mr. Sowerberry ………………………Matthew Santiago

………………………Matthew Santiago Mother Sowerberry ……………..Gale Walters

……………..Gale Walters Charlotte ………………………………….Monique Lasalle

………………………………….Monique Lasalle Noah Claypole ……………………….Luke Thibodeaux

……………………….Luke Thibodeaux Dr. Grimwig ………………………………Scott Courville

………………………………Scott Courville Mrs. Bedwin ……………………………..Jeanne Scott

……………………………..Jeanne Scott Old Sally …………………………………….Celeste Brewer

…………………………………….Celeste Brewer Ensemble: Autumn Fuentes, Grace Champagne, Finley Fremin, Frances Lirette, Brooks Bilello, Ariana Acosta, Lola Cedotal, Lily Cedotal, Teddy Thomas, Caroline Gregoire, Madelyn Gregoire, Tori Albares, Leigh Ann Breaux, Sophie Good, Marley Johnson, Audrey Harlen, Erica Grainier

Autumn Fuentes, Grace Champagne, Finley Fremin, Frances Lirette, Brooks Bilello, Ariana Acosta, Lola Cedotal, Lily Cedotal, Teddy Thomas, Caroline Gregoire, Madelyn Gregoire, Tori Albares, Leigh Ann Breaux, Sophie Good, Marley Johnson, Audrey Harlen, Erica Grainier Director, Producer: Lorna Gianelloni

Lorna Gianelloni Musical Director: Amy Good

Tickets are $65 for dinner and the show. Ticket reservations begin July 1, 2023. Please call (985) 209-3612 to reserve yours. For more information, please visit the Lorna and Company Facebook page.