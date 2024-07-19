Louisiana 4-H elects new officers, crowns contest winners at 4-H University

BATON ROUGE, La. — For many 4-H’ers, coming to LSU to compete in a contest, attend an educational program or run for a statewide office is one of the highlights of their 4-H experience. And for many, this year did not disappoint.

More than 1,300 students, 4-H agents and volunteers spent a week on campus to participate in 4-H University. Members had their choice to compete in at least one out of a possible 41 contests, attend one of 21 education sessions or select from eight Clover College tracks.

4-H U is the event where next school year’s executive boards and new officers are elected. Breleigh Page, of Livingston Parish, was elected as president. Eliza Foster, of Tangipahoa Parish, was chosen to serve as vice president.

Elizabeth Page was selected as the secretary. Mattie Miller was elected as the historian/reporter, and Andrew Chevailler was elected as the parliamentarian. All three are from Winn Parish.

Regional representatives for the 4-H state executive board also were chosen. In addition to the appointment of the executive board, youth were also selected to serve as representatives for the citizenship, fashion, food and fitness, shooting sports and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) boards. Equine, livestock and wetland ambassadors also were chosen.

“Channel Your Leadership” served as the theme. Participants in contests had a chance to win educational trips, cash prizes and the right to represent Louisiana 4-H in several national competitions.

This was the 110th rendition of the event, and it gave some participants the first opportunity to visit Baton Rouge and spend time on a college campus.

“It’s one of our premiere events,” said Todd Tarifa, LSU AgCenter 4-H department head. “Our members, agents and volunteers spend a great deal of effort preparing for this week, and it really showed through with the enthusiasm they expressed during their time here.”

During the event, students are housed in dormitories, and contests and programs are held in classrooms and facilities across the LSU campus. Many of the participants come from small schools in rural areas, and the event offers them a glimpse of the size and scope of what life may be like if they decide to attend college.

“We have had many alumni say that their week of 4-H U helped finalize their decision to come to LSU,” Tarifa said. “We have also had many alumni say that 4-H U is a memory that they cherish and are thankful they had the chance to come, compete and learn.”

Nearly $30,000 in scholarships were given to 4-H’ers who exhibited outstanding leadership, service commitment and good character as well as contest winners.

Local contest winners were:

Meat Identification: Bob Bourgeois, of Lafourche Parish.

Outdoor Skills (Team): Ethan Orgeron, Joel Orgeron and Rana Orgeron, of Lafourche Parish.