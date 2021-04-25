Louisiana champions named at 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show

Despite having to prepare their animals in the middle of a pandemic, hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

To qualify for the state show, competitors had to first participate in parish and district livestock shows across Louisiana. At the state show, 1,689 youths exhibited 1,707 breeding animals and 874 birds, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show Manager Dwayne Nunez.

Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, swine, poultry and sheep.

Although the event showcases examples of the state’s important livestock industries, AgCenter administrators say it is much more than that.

“This year’s livestock show presented challenges with the pandemic and the weather, but our youth are resilient, and we were so happy to be able to have a livestock show for them so they could get the recognition they deserve for all the hard work they put into it,” said Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture. “Every youngster who participated in this show is a champion because of the dedication, skills and knowledge they’ve demonstrated by caring for their animals.”

Richardson said the livestock show demonstrates the result of years of hard work on the part of the 4‑H and FFA members.

“But we also see the support of parents, teachers, volunteer leaders and others who helped them along the way,” he said.

The 2021 livestock show exhibitor premium awards were made possible by endowed funding from Price LeBlanc, the Meraux Foundation, Gerry Lane Enterprises and Nutrien. Other major donors responsible for making the 2021 show possible are our Corporate Arena Sponsorships by First South Farm Credit, Sunshine Quality Solutions, Mosaic, Louisiana Land Bank and Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association. Other contributing sponsors included Zen-Noh Grain Corporation, the Louisiana 4-H Foundation, Louisiana FFA Foundation and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.

Local winners included:

Supreme Breeding Meat Goat Buck — Chloe Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Brangus Bull — Logan Torbert, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Purebred Boer Doe —Chloe Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion La. Bred Purebred Boer Doe — Chloe Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion La. Bred Purebred Boer Doe — Carsyn Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Percentage Boer Buck Chloe Ayo — Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Percentage Boer Doe — Carsyn Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion La. Bred Percentage Boer Doe — Chloe Ayo, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe — McKayla Dempster, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion Pygmy Doe — McKayla Dempster, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion La. Bred Pygmy Doe — McKayla Dempster, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion La. Bred Nubian Buck — Brady Cortez, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion La. Bred Nubian Buck — Madison Hess, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Grand Champion La. Bred Cross Gilt, Heavy Weight — Addison Reulet, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Overall Champion Pen — Nicholas Toups, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Overall Reserve Champion Pen — Katelyn Charpentier, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Champion Pullet Division — Katelyn Charpentier, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion Pullet Division — Katie Charpentier, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Champion Cockerel Division — Nicholas Toups, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion Cockerel Division — Katelyn Charpentier, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion La. Bred Natural Color Lamb — Caleb Cortez, Lafourche Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Hampshire Lamb — Chelsi Theriot, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Suffolk Ram — Madison Hess, Terrebonne Parish 4-H

Grand Champion Suffolk Lamb — Madison Hess Terrebonne Parish 4-H