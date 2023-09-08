Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay announces 2023 King, Queen, and Grand Marshal

The Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department has announced the 2023 Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay King and Queen, Mr. Coby Brignac and and Mrs. Janice Ordoyne, and Grand Marshal Mr. Mike Usey.

Coby Brignac bio, posted on the Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay Facebook: “Coby has been a resident of Chackbay for 25 years. His family consists of his wife, Charlet Brignac and three adult children, Hanna, Maggie, and Landon. Coby started as a firefighter on the emergency response team at his current place of employment, Bayer, 26 years ago where he now serves as Fire Chief. Throughout his years, he has achieved numerous certifications, such as Hazardous Material Technician, Emergency Medical Technician, Confined Space Rope Rescue Technician, and CPR and AED instructor. Coby also teaches Industrial Firefighting at Texas A&M University Fire School in College Station, Texas. He received his degree from LSU in Fire Science Technology. Currently, Coby serves as the assistant chief of the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department and a board member. He is active within the department assisting with training new members and ensuring that the department is ready to respond to any emergency within the community. Coby and his wife are owners of Three Stitches Embroidery and Gifts in Thibodaux. He is also a member of Home Hook and Ladder fire company in Thibodaux. Recently, he took over the job of cooking the gumbo for the Chackbay Gumbo festival and assists in the kitchen in any way that is needed. He says to be able to work alongside so many members and volunteers of the festival has been enjoyable and so much fun. Coby, says that it is an absolute honor and privilege to be chosen as the 2023 Gumbo King. He hopes that everyone will come to the festival and that they have a great time.”

Janice Ordoyne bio, posted on the Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay Facebook: Mrs. Janice is a resident of the Chackbay community and married Johnny Ordoyne in November 1959. They have fours sons, JJ, Michael, Mark (deceased), and Kevin. Before moving to the Chackbay community, she attended Golden Meadow Elementary, St. Vincent Institute in Donaldsonville, Holy Savior In Lockport and after high school she attended Hotel Dieu school of nursing. She started working at the fair in 1969 when it was held on OLPS church grounds and was sponsored by the Holy Name. They used to serve gumbo in the Chackbay Elementary school cafeteria in those days. As you can see it was a fair back then. The first time she showed up to work she said “ Here I am, tell me what you want me to do ! “. Every year the fair grew and she continued to show up and work in the kitchen each year and met some awesome people and learned a lot. The community had two events then, Holy Name Fair in June and Chackbay Firemen’s Fair in September. In 1972 due to the same volunteers working both events, they combined all their energy and the Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay was born, with the proceeds still at that time benefiting the church and fire department. In 2000 the festival moved to its current location and the proceeds then started to benefit the fire department only. Mrs. Janice eventually took over the duties of making the potato salad after Mrs. Clement passed away in 1990. She didn’t have a recipe, so she made one up so the festival had something to go by if she couldn’t make it. The most potato salad ever made was in 2001, when they made 1100 pounds. Mrs. Janice said it was a lot of fun and plenty friendships were made, but after 50 years of serving her community she decided her body wasn’t up to it anymore. At this time we want to THANK Mrs. Janice for all the years she has devoted to the fair/festival, and may she enjoy her reign as the 2023 Louisiana Gumbo Festival Queen!

Mike Usey bio, posted on the Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay Facebook: Mike is a lifelong resident of the Choupic community. He has been married to Sandy Leonard Usey for 47 years, and they have a son Chad Usey and a daughter Kelly Usey Boudreaux. Mike was introduced to the fire department through his son Chad and daughter Kelly and has been member since 2000. Prior to joining the department Mike worked numerous nights and weekends for two years along with other members of the department to build the current fairgrounds which everyone enjoys today. After joining the department in 2000, he has continued to donate his time to the department. Mike also reigned as the 2003 festival Gumbo King. He and his wife Sandy have been hosting the Grand Marshal reveal for the past 12 years. Mike is greatly honored to have been chosen to reign as the 2023 Festival Grand Marshal.

The Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay will take place on October 13, 14, and 15, 2023.