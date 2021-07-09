Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through June 27, 2021

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through June 27, 2021. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 348,963 pounds, or 42 percent, of Louisiana’s 2021 annual private recreational allocation of 832,493 pounds have been harvested to date.

The private recreational red snapper season began May 28 in both state and federal waters. This season will run weekends only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including the Mondays of Memorial Day and Labor Day) with a daily bag limit of two fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

For more information on the 2021 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper

The department encourages anglers’ voluntary participation in its electronic reporting program to improve recreational harvest data collection. To learn how to participate in voluntarily reporting your catch, please reference the appropriate link below, depending on the make of your cellular device.

ROLP mobile app (Android phone)

ROLP mobile app (iPhone)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.