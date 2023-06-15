Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through June 4, 2023

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through June 4, 2023. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 95,332 pounds, or 10.2 percent, of Louisiana’s 2023 annual private recreational allocation of 934,587 pounds have been harvested during the 2023 red snapper season.

Average weight estimates and the proportions of state and federal charter harvest have been updated and are reflected in the landings estimates table.

The private recreational red snapper season began May 26 in state and federal waters. This season will run 7 days per week with a daily bag limit of three fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

For more information on the 2023 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

LDWF reminds charter captains and crew that they are not allowed to keep a limit of red snapper on either a state or federal charter trip.

A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is required to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. This permit is free of charge.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Please help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.