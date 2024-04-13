Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Season Set to Open

The 2024 private recreational Red Snapper season will begin on Monday, April 15, 2024, in both state and federal waters off Louisiana. The season will run seven days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per person at a 16-inch total minimum length limit.

The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s annual private recreational allocation of 934,587 pounds.

LA Creel

LA Creel is LDWF’s recreational saltwater landings data collection program. Its goal is to provide accurate recreational fishery harvest estimates to aid in managing Louisiana’s valuable fishery resources.

LDWF asks all recreational offshore anglers to participate in periodic, random LA Creel dockside surveys and associated phone/email effort surveys whenever possible. While these surveys are voluntary, we strongly urge your participation, as this will be the primary method for tracking harvest. The accuracy and reliability of harvest estimates depend on angler participation in LA Creel, so LDWF needs as many anglers as possible to complete both dockside and phone/email surveys.

Specific to Red Snapper, LA Creel has allowed:

1. Timely management of the fishery

2. Longer seasons

3. Larger bag limits

4. State management of Red Snapper