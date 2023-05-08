Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Approves 2023-25 Hunting Regulation Notices of Intent

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its May meeting Thursday (May 4) in Baton Rouge.

The approved NOI included amendments adopted during the NOI process, which began in January.

To see the NOI, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.