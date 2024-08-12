Louisiana Wildlife Watercolor Painting Collection “What a Wonderful World: A Louisiana Menagerie” coming to Thibodaux

Terrebonne General Health System Names Monique Clark, MBA, Director of Physician Practice ServicesAugust 12, 2024
Metairie artist, Katherine Klimitas, is set to captivate audiences with her largest collection of watercolor paintings to date. An ode to all Louisiana wildlife, from the giant alligator and black bear, all the way down to the tiniest ant, and everything in between, her work will be displayed at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux, Louisiana beginning next month. The public is invited to meet the artist, view the collection, and enjoy small bites and curated mocktails at the opening reception on Saturday, September 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.
Klimitas, a 2-foot, 7-inch tall bundle of energy and talent, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, better known as Brittle Bone Disease and does all of her paintings while lying on her side. She was one of the Adobe Max 2021 featured artists and credits her parents with being her greatest influences. “As veterinarians, my parents always taught me to respect all animals, no matter how large or small. What a Wonderful World: A Louisiana Menagerie is a visual representation of that appreciation in our beautiful state!”
The show will hang at the center until November 26th.
KAK ART & Designs was established by Katherine Klimitas in 2011. Katherine is a graphic designer, a watercolor artist, and a public speaker. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Loyola University in New Orleans. Her focus with KAK ART is expanding her reach and capabilities as a watercolor artist and motivating others to contribute to their communities, and her mission is to bring joy to others. Learn more about KAK ART and Katherine by visiting the company’s website at kakartnola.com.