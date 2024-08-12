Louisiana Wildlife Watercolor Painting Collection “What a Wonderful World: A Louisiana Menagerie” coming to Thibodaux

Metairie artist, Katherine Klimitas, is set to captivate audiences with her largest collection of watercolor paintings to date. An ode to all Louisiana wildlife, from the giant alligator and black bear, all the way down to the tiniest ant, and everything in between, her work will be displayed at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux, Louisiana beginning next month. The public is invited to meet the artist, view the collection, and enjoy small bites and curated mocktails at the opening reception on Saturday, September 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Klimitas, a 2-foot, 7-inch tall bundle of energy and talent, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, better known as Brittle Bone Disease and does all of her paintings while lying on her side. She was one of the Adobe Max 2021 featured artists and credits her parents with being her greatest influences. “As veterinarians, my parents always taught me to respect all animals, no matter how large or small. What a Wonderful World: A Louisiana Menagerie is a visual representation of that appreciation in our beautiful state!”

The show will hang at the center until November 26th.