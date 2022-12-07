Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou 2022 Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is Underway!

Get your Christmas spirit ready because Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Oyster Shell Ornament Contest is back!

The Lafourche Parish Tourist Center needs help decorating their tree and you can help with the ornament contest. ​​“Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is excited to launch the third year of our Oyster Shell Ornament Contest,” said Cody Gray, President & CEO, “ We are always looking for fun and creative ways to bring our communities up and down the bayou together while promoting our authentic destination. This contest is a great way for children and adults to express their creativity and showcase our unapologetically Cajun culture. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions!”

Stop by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Visitor Center located at 4484 LA Hwy. 1 in Raceland to pick up a real oyster shell to doctorate. The center encourages participants to be creative when deciding on their Cajun or Christmas theme. Participants may use any materials when decorating and when complete, simply return the shell to the visitor’s center. All of the decorated ornaments will be displayed on Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Christmas tree inside the visitor’s center. Three winners will be chosen for a special prize! The deadline for ornament drop-off is Wednesday, December 21. The past two years have had great success! See below for 2021 and 2020 winners.

2020 winners were Stella Hall and Mark!

2021 winners, from left to right, Emma Rodrigue, Brenda Belton, and Rami Pierce.