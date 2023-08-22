Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Announces Return of Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown in 2024

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, announced they have once again been selected as the host of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a premier roller derby tournament composed of teams from across the United States. Following its inaugural success in 2023, the competition will make its return to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux the weekend of February 22-25, 2024.

The event will be hosted as part of a joint effort from Team Louisiana Roller Derby, the state’s collective all-star roller derby team, and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, the Baton Rouge-based youth roller derby team. In early 2023, the City of Thibodaux welcomed nearly 500 participating athletes, coaches, and officials, making it one of the largest events to take place in Lafourche Parish.

The economic impact for the City of Thibodaux from the 2023 tournament resulted in 400 room nights at local hotels and Airbnb’s. It is also estimated over 900 meals were consumed at local restaurants, and additional visitor spending was made at local attractions and shops in the community.

“After a successful first year, we are excited to see the return of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Thibodaux” said President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Cody A. Gray. “Events like these bring in visitors from across the country and provide significant economic activity in our parish. We sincerely appreciate the tournament organizers for choosing Lafourche Parish to host their exciting event for the second year in a row.”