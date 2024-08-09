Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Embarks on Historic Trip to Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024

For the past three years, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (LCBT) has been working to promote and strengthen the cultural ties between Lafourche Parish in southeast Louisiana and the Acadian region of Nova Scotia. From the launch of its “Two Countries, One Culture” campaign in 2022 to a cultural immersion trip to Nova Scotia last summer to the parish’s official proclamation of Acadian Heritage Day (August 15), LCBT fully embraces the parish’s Acadian heritage.

A big moment in this historic partnership will come to fruition next week, when the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024 celebration takes place in southwest Nova Scotia. The highly anticipated event, which celebrates the Acadian and Cajun cultures, is held once every five years. It’s a homecoming of sorts, with the intention of bringing Acadians from all over the world together in one place. Past events have welcomed 100,000 to 200,000 participants; this year, an estimated 30,000 people will be attending the Congrès for the first time.

Participants will have the chance to exchange stories and attend community events, family reunions and workshops, all with the goal of further enhancing the sense of unity and solidarity within the Acadian community.

To show their support and continue to embrace the Acadian roots of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, members of LCBT will attend Congrès Mondial Acadien 2024. Cody Gray, President and CEO, and Ian Wallis, Sales and Marketing Manager, will head to Nova Scotia next month to join the festivities. They’ll be accompanied by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III, who will act as an official emissary between his Cajun region of Louisiana and where the Acadians’ story is deeply rooted in Nova Scotia. In addition to attending the events and visiting notable attractions, the group will take part in L’Echange to spread the word about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, and they’ll bring some Cajun culture to Nova Scotia with a Cajun Music Jam Night.

