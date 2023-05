The Lafourche Parish Public Library provided a list of their top book picks in honor of Memorial Day. “Salute our fallen and give thanks to our nation’s heroes with these reads in honor of Memorial Day,” reads a statement from LPPL. The list of fiction and non-fiction books available at LPPL branches include:

Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption by Laura Hillenbrand

No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden by Mark Owen

Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos

Ghost Soldiers: The Epic Account of World War II's Greatest Rescue Mission by Hampton Sides

Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman's Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front by Mary Jennings Hegar

Jarhead: A Marine's Chronicle of the Gulf War and Other Battles by Anthony Swofford

Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Code Talker: The First and Only Memoir By One of the Original Navajo Code Talkers of WWII by Chester Nez and Judith Schiess Avila

The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior by Robert O'Neill