LPPL takes a bite out of Shark Week

July 24, 2023

Celebrate Shark Week 2023 with the Lafourche Parish Public Library by diving into the thrilling world of sharks with an array of captivating books and movies. Shark enthusiasts and curious minds alike are invited to explore a curated selection of top book picks and exciting films, carefully handpicked to celebrate these magnificent creatures and their mysterious habitats.

From heart-pounding shark adventures to fascinating documentaries, the library’s collection promises to offer a thrilling and educational experience for all ages during this annual ode to the ocean’s apex predators. Visit your local branch or visit LPPL online to check availability.


Books:

  • Neighborhood Sharks by Katherine Roy
  • Shark School by Davy Ocean
  • Misundertood Shark by by Ame Dyckman
  • Baby Shark: Chomp! by Pinkfong
  • Save Your Friends! by Hyewon Kyung
  • Smiley Shark by Ruth Galloway

Films:

  • Shark Week Preditor of the Deep
  • 6-Headed Shark Attack
  • Noah’s Shark
  • Maga Shark VS. Crocosaurus
  • Sharkfest Collection Volume 1
  • 47 Meters Down
  • Open Water
  • The Meg
  • If You Can’t Run Swim
  • Megladon

 

 

 

 

 

