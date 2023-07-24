LPPL takes a bite out of Shark Week

Celebrate Shark Week 2023 with the Lafourche Parish Public Library by diving into the thrilling world of sharks with an array of captivating books and movies. Shark enthusiasts and curious minds alike are invited to explore a curated selection of top book picks and exciting films, carefully handpicked to celebrate these magnificent creatures and their mysterious habitats.

From heart-pounding shark adventures to fascinating documentaries, the library’s collection promises to offer a thrilling and educational experience for all ages during this annual ode to the ocean’s apex predators. Visit your local branch or visit LPPL online to check availability.

Books:

Neighborhood Sharks by Katherine Roy

Shark School by Davy Ocean

Misundertood Shark by by Ame Dyckman

Baby Shark: Chomp! by Pinkfong

Save Your Friends! by Hyewon Kyung

Smiley Shark by Ruth Galloway

Films: