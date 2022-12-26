LPPL to host 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest

The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest at the Bayou Blue Branch. The contest is open to all children of Lafourche Parish, simply create your shoebox masterpiece, snap a photograph, and submit it by email from January 3, 2023 – January 23, 2023.

Email submissions can be sent to bayoublue@lafourche.org, and photos can be dropped off at the Bayou Blue Branch. The photo submissions will be shared on the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook page, and voting will be open to the public from January 30, 2023 – February 10, 2023. Winners in three age groups, 5-8, 9-11, and 12-15, will be announced the week of February 13, 2023.

Include the following information with your submission: