LPPL to offer escape room experience

Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through June 11June 24, 2023
Thibodaux Police Department’s K-9s place at National ConferenceJune 24, 2023
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will challenge guests 8 and older at their “On the Trail of the Culprit” escape room as part of the Summer Experience program. If you think you’re an escape artist, join the fun! “Embark with us on an escape room experience of color and intrigue! Bring your team, find clues, solve puzzles, and unlock the mystery,” reads a statement from LPPL.
Upcoming escape room dates and locations are as follows:
- Bayou Blue: July 19 at 2 p.m.
- Choctaw: June 22 at 3 p.m.; July 11 at 10 a.m. & 3 p.m.
- Larose: July 12 at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
- Lockport: July 10 at 10 a.m.; July 13 at 3:30 p.m.; July 14 at 11:30 a.m.; July 15 at 10:30 a.m.
- Raceland: July 17 at 3 p.m.
- Thibodaux: June 23, June 24, July 21, & July 22 at 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Registration is required, visit your branch to sign-up. Learn more about the Summer Experience here
.