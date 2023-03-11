LPSO announced upcoming Concealed Handgun Course

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.
The course will include the following:
Participants will need to bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition for that handgun, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs).
The cost for the course is $110, and a special rate of $55 is offered for seniors (ages 60+). Online registration is required in advance due to the limited class size. This course is a pre-requisite for those applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit from the State of Louisiana. Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, please contact Captain Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.