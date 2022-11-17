LPSO: Donations and Names Requested for 29th Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is taking donations for the 29th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway and accepting names of children who may be in need.

Through this program, over the years, deputies have delivered around 5,000 bicycles to children in Lafourche Parish, “The bicycle remains the timeless, classic gift that nearly every child dreams of at some point,” said Sheriff Webre, “In some cases, this will be the only gift a child may receive this holiday season. For anyone who is considering helping a less fortunate family during this season, we encourage you to assist us by donating. This program is only possible thanks to donations from generous citizens, businesses, and local nonprofit organizations.”

Click here to sign up a child to receive a bicycle through this program. The form requests information such as the child’s name, age, gender, physical address, and contact information for the parent or legal guardian. Due to high demand, requests should be limited to no more than two bicycles per family, and children must live in Lafourche Parish. All requests must be completed by Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

LPSO will make every effort to fulfill every request, but it is possible that not every person requesting a bike will receive one. Donations from the public will assist in helping to fulfill these requests. Monetary donations and donations of brand-new bikes are currently being accepted at all LPSO office locations. Monetary donations are accepted as cash, money order, or checks made payable to the Lafourche Deputies Association with the words “Bike Giveaway” in the memo line. Bicycles and monetary donations may be dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location throughout the parish.