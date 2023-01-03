LSU Ag Center presents Ag Magic!

LSU Ag invites teacher, homeschool groups, and 4-H club leaders to register for a free field trip to AgMagic Baton Rouge! AgMagic is a one-of-a-kind event held at the John M. Parker Coliseum.

“Do you think food, clothing, lumber, and other products only come from a store? Come to AgMagic and see and learn where your food and fiber really comes from! The LSU AgCenter’s Parker Coliseum will be transformed this spring to show “AgMagic”, which will take children and adults through a journey of Louisiana agriculture and economically beneficial commodities they use every day,” reads a statement from LSU Ag.

The AgMagic experience will last about 90 minutes and will feature interactive opportunities linking everyday products and foods to crops, forests, and local livestock produced on Louisiana farms. “Featured crops will be displayed in various stages of development, and the importance of interaction between agriculture, the environment, and society at large will be highlighted,” said LSU Ag.

Guided tours for groups and schools will be held from:

March 27, 2023 – March 31, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Self guided tours will be open to the public from:

April 1 – 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Register your group online today.The John M. Parker Coliseum is located on Highland Road near the south gates of LSU. While the field trip is free, transportation is not provided.