LSU Ag recipe of the month: Peach Crumble

Serves: 9 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 35-40 minutes
If you are craving a comforting sweet treat, try this simple and inexpensive peach crumble that can be made with fresh, frozen, or canned peaches. Add blackberries or blueberries for an extra burst of flavor and nutrients. Serve this dish right out of the oven for an easy, warm dessert the whole family will love. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup margarine, softened
- 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
- 2 cans (15.25 ounce) sliced peaches in 100% juice
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Combine oats, brown sugar, and flour in a medium bowl.
- Cut margarine into the oat mixture with two knives or a fork until well blended.
- Add chopped pecans. Set mixture aside.
- Drain one can of peaches and pour in a medium bowl. Add a second can of peaches with its juice.
- Add sugar, flour and cinnamon to peaches. Toss well.
- Pour the peach mixture into an 8 X 8-inch baking dish.
- Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over fruit and bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.