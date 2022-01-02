LSU AgCenter Celebrates 20 years of Get It Growing!

Thousands of newspapers columns, television and radio segments and publications later, the LSU AgCenter’s Get It Growing educational campaign is celebrating 20 years of offering horticulture advice tailored to Louisiana gardeners’ needs.

What started as a one-time effort to step up the AgCenter’s outreach to urban audiences ended up blossoming into a thriving program that provides weekly gardening content to media outlets statewide and is a branding tool used with other AgCenter horticulture outreach materials and activities.

It all started in 2000, when AgCenter officials zeroed in on home horticulture as the perfect vehicle to help the organization connect with people in cities.

“It was one of those universal topics that everybody has some interest in, and it really broadened our ability to reach people with the LSU AgCenter’s name and let them know all the great things the AgCenter can do for them,” said Dan Gill, who was the Get It Growing spokesperson until his retirement in 2019.

Executives envisioned the Get It Growing program using all available communication platforms — newspapers, TV, radio and the internet — to share gardening advice and plug the AgCenter. When it came time to select someone to be a spokesperson for the initiative, Gill — then an extension agent in Orleans Parish who had cultivated some experience with mass media — surfaced as an ideal choice.