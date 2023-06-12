LSU AgCenter to offer Free Nutrition Lessons in Houma

The Terrebonne Parish Health Unit is hosting free nutrition courses this Summer. Once a month over the summer Evelyn Washington, Nutrition Educator with LSU AgCenter will speak on different topics relating to nutrition.

Nutrition lessons will cover topics such as healthful eating and meal planning, managing food dollars, physical activity, food safety, how to limit fats, sugar and sodium intake, and the importance of being active.

Courses will be held on the following dates at 10 a.m. at the the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit located at 600 Polk St., in Houma:

June 14: Food Dollar Management

July 12: Limit Fats, Sugar and Sodium

August 9: Importance of Being Active

These courses are free to the public and no registration is required.