LSU AgCenter’s Grow a Row to Share Links Gardeners, Farmers, and Charitable Organizations

Louisiana’s agricultural community is coming together in a heartwarming initiative known as the Grow a Row to Share program, spearheaded by the LSU AgCenter. This program serves as a link between home gardeners, local farmers, and charitable food organizations across the state.

Enrolled participants, including both gardeners and farmers, are equipped with essential knowledge on food production and safety courtesy of the AgCenter. They are then connected with nearby charitable food agencies, ensuring a smooth pathway for their generous donations.

One of the standout features of this program is its flexibility. There are no rigid quotas or commitments imposed on participants regarding the quantity of their contributions. Instead, the ethos is simple: share what you can, whenever you can. After all, every little bit helps in the fight against food insecurity.

Through the Grow a Row to Share initiative, Louisiana’s agricultural community is demonstrating its commitment to supporting those in need. It’s a shining example of how collaboration and compassion can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families facing hunger. Enroll online here.