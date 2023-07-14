Lt. Christina Farmer of HPD commended for 28 years of service

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council commended Lt. Christina Farmer on her retirement from the Houma Police Department following 28 years of dedicated service.

As read by Councilman Dirk Guirdy: “Whereas, Christine Farmer began her employment with the Houma Police Department on July 2, 1995 as a Police Officer, and whereas, she was promoted to Police Officer First Class on May 4, 1997, rank of Sergeant in 2007 and Lieutenant in 2021, and whereas, Lt. Farmer has been in charge of procurement for the last 10+ years and her work has always been exemplary. Lt. Farmer served her country in the United States Army Reserves for 21 years, retiring in 2008, and whereas, she will retire with 28 years of dedicated service to the Houma Police Department and the City of Houma.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Parish President on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Council and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government that Lt. Christina Farmer be commended for her years of service to this government and wished the best in all future endeavors.”

“I just want to thank Houma City and all of its residents that I served for the last 28 years,” said Lt. Farmer. “It has been my pleasure and honor.” Councilmen Dirk Guidry, Daniel Babin, and Chairwoman Jessica Domangue personally commended the Lieutenant on her achievements.

Congratulations to Lt. Farmer for her retirement and service to this community!