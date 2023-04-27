LUMCON announces 2023 K-12 summer camps

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) is announce that applications are open for multiple LUMCON 2023 summer camps for students K-12!

As said in an official statement, “Summer camps are different at LUMCON. By attending a LUMCON summer camp, campers investigate complex environmental topics through exploration and scientific investigation to strengthen their dedication to furthering the understanding of our coastal an marine environments. Campers work right alongside LUMCON science staff at the Marine Center during the busiest research season of the year, which means our campers become involved in marine science research that contributes to the research goals of LUMCON. LUMCON is strongly committed to creating and maintaining an academic pipeline and pathway by providing opportunities in marine science that help today’s students become tomorrow’s leaders who advance our understanding of Louisiana’s environmental issues and challenges.”

Download brochures to learn more information about each summer camp offered below. Those interested may fill out their application here. For more information, please visit LUMCON’s Facebook or website, or call (985) 851-2878.