LUMCON Science Talk Returns Thursday, April 21

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) recently announced that the Science Talks series is back!

Science Talks are free, online, and open to the public. The series consists of experts and LUMCON staff members that discuss various topics and issues in marine science. The experts are top-notch and touch basis on the very topics and expertise in their professional fields.

The events scheduled for Spring 2022 focuses on topics that intersect innovative technology and marine science.

The events are on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. and last around one hour. If you miss an episode, don’t worry, the sessions will be recorded so you can catch up when you can!

The next event is next Thursday, April 21, featuring Senior Scientist of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Dana R. Yoerger presenting on the topic “Exploring the Midwater Ocean and Mesobot.” For the description of Thursday’s event and to get information about upcoming sessions, visit LUMCON’s website.