LUMCON Summer STEM Prep Program Application Deadline is April 1

Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) Stem Prep Program is now taking applications through April 1 for the Summer program which runs from May 20 to July 8.

LUMCON’s STEM Prep program is a residential summer program to help freshmen or sophomore level undergraduate students, especially those from populations that are underserved and underrepresented in the marine sciences, who are seeking an opportunity to gain work experience and learn skills to advance their academic and career goals in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields within marine and/or environmental science. This program allows students to experience the responsibilities and culture of a working marine lab, interact with the Marine Center staff and community, directly contribute to vital marine/coastal science research programs, and create opportunities to broaden their knowledge of possible research fields and career opportunities. This experience will provide work experience, increase skill-sets, and expand professional support networks that will prepare participants for future academic programs (like an REU) or increased job readiness. There is no cost for students to participate in this program and those that successfully complete the program will earn four (4) credits from the University of Louisiana @ Lafayette.

Program expectations

Students will:

gain work experience alongside science staff ● learn valuable transferable skills and develop teamwork

participate in workshops and field trips ● have a role in conducting vital marine and coastal research

build networks with mentors, peers, and experts

Creating Pipelines

Creating pipelines and ensuring the continued success of minority students in STEM disciplines has never been more important. The environmental issues facing Louisiana are complex, bring unprecedented challenges, and require a dedication to furthering the understanding of our coastal and marine environments. Only by harnessing the talent and perspectives of Louisiana’s diverse student population can Louisiana succeed in finding solutions. By investing in the success and retention of students who are currently underrepresented in STEM careers, including marine science, can Louisiana ensure a future where communities are more environmentally literate, resilient to the impacts of climate change, and lead the advancement of science and technology. To achieve this goal LUMCON, the Louisiana Board of Regents and Louisiana HBCUs have partnered to fully fund five (5) student STEM Prep positions during the 2022 summer.

For more information, contact Associate Director of E&O, Murt Conover, at education@lumcon.edu or by calling (985) 851-2860. For Program details and application, visit lumcon.edu/stem-prep/