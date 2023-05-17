Luminate Houma announces fundraiser to help bassist Taylor Matherne recover from stray bullet wound

Luminate Houma has released a GoFundMe page to help support Josh Garrett Band bassist Taylor Matherne, after the local musician was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

“We set up this fundraising page a few days ago, and it has been great to see all the community members reaching out to support Taylor and his family during this time. Our main focus now is helping him,” said Daniel Babin. “But there has been a lot of misinformation and confusion out there about what happened. We want to assure people that this shooting did not happen at the event in question. We don’t want this unfortunate accident to overshadow how much good our downtown area is currently doing. We also want to add that lots of community members have been saying that there needs to be a stronger police force downtown– but we can tell that the patrol is getting better daily. We want to thank the Houma Police Department for responding so quickly to the on-call that night and all they are doing to make downtown safe. We have all the faith in the world that the Houma Police Department will do their job and find whoever did this.”

Babin assured the Houma Times that it is important to not make light of the situation, but to also not allow it to set back the good work that is being done Downtown. “I would like for people to know that the community is rallying behind Taylor, and encourage anyone who can donate to do so,” said Babin. “Luminate Houma was started so we could connect people to downtown using music and art. I don’t want people to associate what happened to Taylor with Downtown Houma, because we are so much better than that. Our focus is to take care of our musicians, our artists, and give them a place they want to be.”

Do donate to help cover Matherne’s medical bills, please visit the official GoFundMe page. For more information, please visit Luminate Houma’s Facebook.