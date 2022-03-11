Luminate Houma Returns March 19 with Meg Rousseau and Alec Hebert

March 11, 2022

Luminate Houma returns to Downtown Houma on Saturday, March 19 starting at 4:30 p.m.

The show lights up downtown and features a local artist in a candle-lit atmosphere at the Native Fountain next to Lumiere. This month is a live performance by Meg Rousseau and Alec Hebert. Rousseau is a local pianist, vocalist, and musician who plays with Hebert, a local guitarist.



The concert is free to the public and it is encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs. Beer will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be selling cocktails.

Check out a recent performance by Rousseau at Lumiere here!

Heidi Guidry
