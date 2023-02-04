LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.

Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador WMA will encompass about 37,323 acres.

To see the resolution go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Salvador WMA is located along the northwestern shore of Lake Salvador in St. Charles Parish and about 12 miles southwest of New Orleans. For more information on Salvador WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/salvador-timken or contact Shane Granier at 337-735-8667.