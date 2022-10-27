Today, October 27 is National Mentoring Day, a nationwide celebration created to spread awareness of the pivotal role mentors play in the lives of others. The celebration was launched in 2014 by award winning business mentor, Chelsey Baker. Baker said the purpose of National Mentoring Day is to help recognize and celebrate mentoring in all forms. Becoming a mentor has a plethora of benefits, including sharing knowledge, and making a difference in someone else’s life. Mentees can experience benefits including access to resources, and accelerated learning and success.

According to Baker, the three C’s to being a successful mentor are clarity, communication and commitment. Mentoring can take place in various organizations, including recreation groups, clubs, schools, and businesses. In honor of National Mentoring Day, take some time to spread the word, and consider how you can make a difference in someone’s life.