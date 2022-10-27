18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area
October 27, 2022

Today, October 27 is National Mentoring Day, a nationwide celebration created to spread awareness of the pivotal role mentors play in the lives of others. The celebration was launched in 2014 by award winning business mentor, Chelsey Baker. Baker said the purpose of National Mentoring Day is to help recognize and celebrate mentoring in all forms. Becoming a mentor has a plethora of benefits, including sharing knowledge, and making a difference in someone else’s life. Mentees can experience benefits including access to resources, and accelerated learning and success.

According to Baker, the three C’s to being a successful mentor are clarity, communication and commitment. Mentoring can take place in various organizations, including recreation groups, clubs, schools, and businesses. In honor of National Mentoring Day, take some time to spread the word, and consider how you can make a difference in someone’s life.

  • Become a Mentor- Becoming a mentor is one the best ways to make a difference in someone’s life. Consider your talents, and volunteer with an organization that aligns with your interests, and personal success.
  • Share a post on social media- Social media is a powerful tool that can be used to spread awareness to millions of users. On National Mentoring Day, take a second out to share a post  using the hashtag #MentoringDay to spread the word and encourage others to become a mentor.
  • Say thank you– Show your appreciation to someone who mentored you. Thank them for their time, dedication, and making a difference in your life.
Yasmeen Singleton

