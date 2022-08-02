Marina Sprouts Connects Children to Community

Terrebonne General Health Center has announced a new addition to the Market at the Marina; Marina Sprouts!

Marina Sprouts is a new and educational kids club for the Market at the Marina. The program is designed for ages four to twelve of all abilities to get valuable health and community education while completing fun and interactive challenges each month.

As kids complete their monthly challenges, they will receive a secret password to enter into their journal along with getting a $2 voucher to spend on anything at the market. This free program is a way to get kids involved in the community and provide learning opportunities about topics such as fitness, health, farming, nutrition, and more!

Interested parents simply have to bring their kids to visit the info booth at each monthly market to register and pick up the journals for the challenges. “We would like to recognize Terrebonne General Pediatric Care with Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton for sponsoring this new community initiative and making it possible to expand health and wellness resources to our young community members! This program would not be possible without them,” the market’s Facebook post said.

The next Market at the Marina will be Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Follow Market at the Marina on Facebook for more information.