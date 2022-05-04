Marine Corps League Inaugural Crawfish Boil-Off is May 21

Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Det 475 announced the Inaugural Crawfish Boil-off on Saturday, May 21 at the Canal Bar, 1109 Dun St., in Houma

The crawfish boil-off is a full day of festivities. For just $15 (ages 2 and up), you gain entry to enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish while supplies last. The day will have live music, a raffle at 2:00 p.m. followed by the announcement of the boil-off winners.

Interested in cooking? A team entry fee is $100 and can be comprised of up to four people. Pre-registration is encouraged and all teams must boil at least one sack of crawfish which will be donated to, but teams are more than welcome to boil more and can choose to boil fixings at their own discretion.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. By being a “Friend of the Marines,” your company can help a good cause and get some great perks.

Interested in registering a team or becoming a sponsor? Click here for the forms