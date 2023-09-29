Mark your calendars for these local Halloween-themed events!

Get your costumes ready! Halloween is just around the corner, and here are some local events for you and your family to enjoy during the spookiest month of the year!

Potion Commotion: Join the Lafourche Parish Public Library and BayouSTEM as they present POTION COMMOTION, a FANG-tastically fun workshop for kids in grades K-3! Participants will learn about chemical reactions by making a witches brew, & will explore circuits through a trick-or-treat safety exercise!. Registration is required. Sign up now at the following branches or give them a call. Registration is also available online at lafourche.org/calendar. Thibodaux: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Raceland: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Bayou Blue: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Choctaw: Monday, October 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m

LPPL Thibodaux Branch Halloween Sewing Class: Registration is now open for our adult & kid/teen spooky sewing classes next month! Please note that the same project will be taught at each session of a class, so you only need to register for & attend one (for example, we will be making the same Halloween tote bag at all three sessions of the Level 2 class. Stop by the Thibodaux Branch or give them a call at 447-4119 to register. You can also sign-up online at lafourche.org/calendar Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m: Adults Pumpkin Coaster Class Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m: Basic Skills Class, ages 9-15. Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m: Level 2 Class, ages 9-15.

Zion Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Come out to the Zion Baptist Church at 120 Hileah Ave in Houma for trunk or treat, including the best trunk decoration contest and more. RSVP to (985) 262-6891.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival: Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m: Bring your furry friends for a parade downtown beginning at the Houma Courthouse Square, food and refreshments, a costume contest, and more. Register your pets here.

Ghouls on the Run: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m: Come out for a 1.5 mile fun run with awards, a costume contest, and more. The race will begin in the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center Parking Lot. There is a $10 race registration fee, with all money raised going to support the Girls on the Run Bayou Region program. Register in advance here.

Trunk or Treat : Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00pm: Join the Schriever Fire Department for a fun Trunk or Treat at the Schriever Fire Station, 1529 West Park Ave. in Schriever. From 2-3pm, there will be a special 30 minutes for special needs families to enjoy the event with limited crowds and less noise/lights.

Treats at the Track: Monday, October 23, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m: Vandebilt Catholic HOPE Buddies presents their free event, Treats at the Track. Come enjoy fun fames, face painting, music, treats, and much more at 209 S. Hollywood Road in Houma.

Southern Axe Haunted House: October 25, 26, and 27, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m: 500 Corporate Drive in Houma.

BCCM Bitty BOOseum: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m: Join the Bayou Country Children's Museum for spooktacular fun at the Bitty BOOseum! Bring your little one to enjoy crafts, games, and, most importantly, treats! Purchase tickets here.

Monsters on Main: Friday, October 27, 2023: Bring your little ghosts & ghouls to Downtown Thibodaux for a fun (& free) evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses!

Boo on the Bayou Festival : Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: We Inspire LA presents their 2nd annual Boo on the Bayou Festival, at Dumas Auditorium in Houma. Come out for food, fun, games, and prizes!

Cheramie Farms Petting Zoo and Pumpkin Patch: Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m: Come out to Living Word Church at 1916 Highway 311 for a pumpkin patch and petting zoo for $5 per person.

Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m: Come out to Living Word Church at 1916 Highway 311 for a pumpkin patch and petting zoo for $5 per person. Community Safety Event Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m: Join us for this community safety event, featuring over 60 Trunk-or-Treat booths, dress up in yourself and the kids on their favorite costume, and come have fun. FREE event!