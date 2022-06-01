Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4 in Houma

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

Kendra Scott will be hosting a pop-up shop with 20% of the sales being donated to Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. This month’s vendor lineup includes hot Vietnamese food, fresh farm-to-table chicken, pork, and farm-fresh eggs, fresh seafood, salsa, flavored tortilla chips, honey, jams and jellies, and fresh produce, sweet treats, pet treats, house plants, and body care essentials. The Downtown Houma Stroller Group will gather for a stroll along the marina. Keep Terrebonne Beautiful will be doing a white boot cleanup to promote litter prevention.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.