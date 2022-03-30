Market at the Marina will be Held This Saturday, April 2

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, April 2, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

April is Donate Life Month; a Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) representative will be present to discuss the importance of organ donation and how to become an organ donor. This month’s vendor lineup includes hot Vietnamese food, fresh farm to table chicken, pork, and farm fresh eggs, salsa, flavored tortilla chips, fresh fruit lemonades and teas, jams and jellies, fresh produce, sweet treats, potted plants, and seeds. The White boot Cleanup will be taking place along with a story walk featuring the book Clap Your Hands by Lorinda Bryan Cauley presented by the Terrebonne Parish Library.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.