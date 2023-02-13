Master Gardner to teach Backyard Gardening classes at TPL

Thinking of planting a backyard garden this year? Whether it’s your first time, or not, join Master Gardner Suzanne Richard, and others with a common interest for gardening! The Terrebonne Parish Library will host two Backyard Gardening classes featuring the local Master Gardener.
Those in attendance will gain a variety of information including:
The classes will take place on February 23, 2023 and March 17, 2023 form 6 – 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Both experienced and beginner gardeners are invited, and entry is free. For more information email reachel@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 242.