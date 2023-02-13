Master Gardner to teach Backyard Gardening classes at TPL

Thinking of planting a backyard garden this year? Whether it’s your first time, or not, join Master Gardner Suzanne Richard, and others with a common interest for gardening! The Terrebonne Parish Library will host two Backyard Gardening classes featuring the local Master Gardener.

Those in attendance will gain a variety of information including:

How to start a vegetable garden in your yard

The importance of soil condition

Why garden location is important

Crucial factors to consider when planting

The classes will take place on February 23, 2023 and March 17, 2023 form 6 – 7 p.m. on the second floor of the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Both experienced and beginner gardeners are invited, and entry is free. For more information email reachel@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 242.