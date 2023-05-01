May 1 is Melanoma Awareness Day– here is how to protect you and your family in the summer months

It’s almost summertime in southern Louisiana, which means it’s time for the pool, beach, and boats– and the most important time of the year to protect you and your family from melanoma and other skin-related cancers. May 1st is Melanoma Awareness Day, which helps shed light on how to prevent this disease as the community spends more time outside in the warmer months.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, but is preventable with daily measures– these measures become especially important if you are planning on spending time in the sun. The best ways to stay vigilant include:

Wearing a shirt or a coverup over your swimsuit while outside

Wearing sunscreen everyday, no matter how sunny it is

Protecting your face with a hat

When possible, avoid the sun during the middle of the day

Becoming familiar with your skin to notice any changes

Visiting your dermatologist for routine check-ups

Call your doctor if you have any suspicious moles or marks on your skin.

Dr. Alexis Duke, MD, FAAD, has been practicing dermatology in the Terrebonne Parish community for more than a decade. “I am a board certified dermatologist, and I do a lot of medical dermatology, which includes skin cancer screening and awareness,” said Dr. Duke. “We want to bring awareness of skin cancer to our community, what to look for, and ways to prevent it.” One of the best ways Dr. Duke and other associates are accomplishing this goal is with their annual event, Big Brims & Healthy Skin, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Ellendale Country Club.

Big Brims & Healthy Skin is an annual luncheon dedicated to raising awareness about skin cancer and melanoma prevention. “At the event, we go over the most common types of skin cancer, how to identify them, and more,” explained Dr. Duke. “We also explain how to really read your sunscreen bottle and understand what type of sunscreen you need to be wearing. We go through that so people are educated and make the right choices to protect their skin.” Big Brims & Healthy Skin attendees will enjoy drinks, lunch, bingo, a raffle, and fabulous swag, and are invited to wear their biggest and most beautiful hat to participate in their hat contest. Miss Louisiana USA 2023 Sylvia Masters will serve as a special guest.

All proceeds for Big Brims & Healthy Skin will go to the Bayou Region to fund cancer prevention and education efforts at Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information about the event, please visit their Facebook page. For questions on the best ways to prevent melanoma, or to schedule an appointment, please call Dr. Duke’s office at (985) 868-1810.