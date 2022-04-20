May 7 Market at the Marina Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Congratulations to Market at the Marina for making one year of offering local and fresh produce/goods! Mark your calendars for a celebratory market!

Market at the Marina, a cooperative program by Terrebonne General and Houma Downtown Development Association, will make a year in May and has a special market planned!

The next market will be Saturday, May 7, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Houma Maina. The market will include farmer’s market vendors, craft vendors, Kids Club interactive activities, a Lemonade Day Host Site, Terrebonne General Health Expert with Sports Performance Training Center, Bayou Strolls, a White Boot Cleanup, Kendra Scott Fundraiser for Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, raffles, door prizes, and more!

To sign up for Lemonade Day, you can visit Synergy Bank’s website here. Once set up through the website, children may set up at the market’s site. Those who are interested in becoming a vendor can download the application here.