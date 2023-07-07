“May the 4th Be With You” proceeds donated to Ellender Memorial High School’s band program

Following Houma’s successful May the 4th Be With You festival, all the proceeds from the third-annual Star Wars Day celebration were recently donated to Ellender Memorial High School’s band with a check totaling $10,564.

“The Ellender Patriot Brigade would like to thank Randy Hawthorne and the May the 4th Be With You festival for their generous donation to the Ellender Band,” said the school via their official Facebook. “We are eternally grateful for your generosity. Thank you again for all that you do for the music students of Terrebonne Parish.”

“We are happy to help out a local school. That’s just what we do,” said event organizer Randy Hawthorne. “Ellender was one of the hardest-hit high schools after Hurricane Ida, so being able to give this amount to them was really great.”

Houma’s May the 4th Be With You festival will return on May 4, 2024, bigger and better than ever– with all proceeds continuing to benefit local high schools!