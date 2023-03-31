Meet Brennon Naquin: the H.L Bourgeois powerlifter making school history

Brennon Naquin is an senior at H.L. Bourgeois High School making history and breaking records as an exceptional athlete and outstanding student. Naquin is a football player and a powerlifter, and recently made H.L. Bourgeois history by being the first powerlifter ever to attend a state meet, placing first in his weight class!

“He is one of the most exceptional, hardest working athletes and students I have ever coached,” said five-year head powerlifting Coach Heather Martin. “Whatever you tell him to do he does, with a smile on his face– he is a true team player.” Naquin has lettered in powerlifting all four years of high school, his sophomore year he placed 3rd in regionals, and his junior year he was named Regional Champion and MVP alongside placing second at the state meet. Naquin also competes within the USA Powerlifting Division outside of the school system, and in 2022 was the two-time state champion as well as MVP and Best Male Lifter in the division. As far as 2023, Naquin is the co-captain of the H.L. Bourgeois powerlifting team, the regional record holder in powerlifting, breaking all four records (bench press, squat, deadlift, and total composite) within the state, is the regional champ in the 181 lbs weight class and the MVP of the meet, and is the state record holder in USA Powerlifting Division, where he broke the state bench press and total composite record. Lastly, Naquin recently attended powerlifting states for H.L. Bourgeois and won first place in his 181 lbs weight class.

Alongside his many accomplishments as a powerlifter, Naquin is also an integral member of the H.L. Bourgeois football team and a star student. Naquin is a four-year letterman and varsity starter in football, as well as an honor-roll and 4.0 GPA student throughout his entire high school career. The senior has also been nominated for multiple honors around the school such as Student of the Year, served as a member of National Honor Society for three years, and the Superintendent for the Advisory Committee at H.L. Bourgeois. Naquin is planning to attend University of Louisiana following his graduation, a university which is known for having the best powerlifting program in the state.

Congratulations to Brennon Naquin for all his achievements for his school and his team!