Michelle Eroche chosen as 2023 Fireman’s Fair poster artist

The 2023 Fireman’s Fair has unveiled their poster for this year’s event, painted and designed by local artist Michelle Eroche. Eroche is a professionally trained artist in oil painting, acrylic painting, and photography from Louisiana State University and Nicholls State University.

“It is such an honor to be chosen as this year’s poster artist,” said Eroche. Eroche currently serves as the president of the New Orleans Art Association, past secretary of the Bayou Regional Arts Council, and past president of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. She has also been accepted into numerous regional and national juried shows, receiving many awards for her work. Alongside her work as a professional artist, Eroche is also a licensed Louisiana Commercial Real Estate agent with Premier Advisors and Consultants, all while being the mother of three children.

Eroche’s written artist statement detailing her inspiration for this year’s Fireman’s Fair poster reads:

“It was an honor to be chosen as the Poster Artist for this year’s Firemen’s Fair. Following in the footsteps of previous artists from the area, my goal was to bring something unique to this year’s artwork which reflects the special character of the event, along with my own artistic style.

As I reflected on the two main words -Firemen and Fair- I remembered riding on rides and playing games as a young child. It was the carrousel horses and Ferris wheel which I gravitated to as soon as entering the fairgrounds. As an adult, I think back to how much of my fair allowance I’d spend on winning a little stuffed toy…a little stuffed toy I could’ve gotten at the store for much less. But it was the challenge and reward of winning the game that was especially exciting.

This year’s artwork harkens back to fairs and carnivals of the past, bringing in retro elements with the carnival stripes, simplistic banner (a fire hose) and silhouetted fair rides. Staying simple was the goal, with the focal points being the event name and Daisy the Dalmatian. Who doesn’t love a dog? The yellow tent is meant to welcome the viewer into the event, with the possibilities of adventure left to the imagination. And if the tent doesn’t do it for you, then Daisy is waiting for a big hug.

It’s my hope this year’s artwork promotes the event, but also invites you into the fun that awaits. Thank you, to the fair officials for allowing me to be a part of this year’s festivities”

For more information about Michelle Eroche’s work, please call (985) 360-5231 or visit her gallery located at 630 Belanger Street, Houma, LA. For more information about the upcoming Fireman’s Fair, please call (985) 446-3247 or visit www.firemansfair.com. This year’s fair is scheduled Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7, 2023.





