‘Miracles in Meat’ Podcast Explores Cultural Heritage of the Bayou

“Miracles in Meat” Podcast explores the fascinating history and lasting impact of not just the Bourgeois Meat Market, but also the Bayou culture.

Bourgeois Meat Market has been serving cajun flavors in the Thibodaux area since 1891. Now listeners can be a part of the legacy. Join Shane Thibodaux, a fourth-generation butcher, as he delves deep into conversations with people who have poured into our community. Thibodaux’s experiences throughout the years at the shop have taught him the importance of knowledge and connection. “I’ve met so many people across those counters who have extraordinary stories,” he said. The stories of the loyal customers and the business conversations with his fellow Bourgeois crew have inspired the idea of starting a podcast. “I’m into a lot of things and I’m always turning to a podcast to learn more, so this has been something I’ve been wanting to do,” he shared.

The weekly podcast is titled ‘Miracles in Meat’ and Thibodaux said he’s looking forward to sharing wisdom. “I always think ‘What if I had something from my grandpa?’ When it comes to his experiences and knowledge. What if I had even a journal to read? That’s why I also want to do this because it will lay the foundation and give upcoming generations something to learn from,” he passionately said.

Miracles in Meat has published two episodes so far and others have been recorded. The first two episodes cover the tradition and history behind the meat market. However, the podcast will be a timeless reminder of customers and locals who have stories that will last a lifetime. From life experiences to business topics to inspiration, the Miracles in Meat podcast highlights what makes the Bayou traditions so special. You can catch the podcast on Podbean and Spotify weekly.